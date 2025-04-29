SJAFB holds Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 practice day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle takes off during Wings Over Wayne 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 02, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for the public to connect with the Airmen and experience the capability of the Air Force firsthand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman 2025)