The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a maneuver during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. The aerial demonstration thrilled spectators and highlighted the precision and professionalism required to be a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|05.02.2025
|05.02.2025 17:34
|9011328
|250502-F-SD514-1598
|3218x1810
|1.35 MB
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
This work, SJAFB holds Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 practice day [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS