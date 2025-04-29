SJAFB holds Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 practice day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a maneuver during the Wings Over Wayne Open House 2025 at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 2, 2025. The aerial demonstration thrilled spectators and highlighted the precision and professionalism required to be a pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)