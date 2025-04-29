Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    2025 Best Sapper winners, Capt. James Mitchiner and 1st Lt. George Madden with the 75th Ranger Regiment, in Fort Benning, Georgia, receive the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze de Fleury from Col. Stephen Kolouch, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, during an awards ceremony April 29 in Nutter Field House.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9010076
    VIRIN: 250429-A-FH875-5148
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 565.41 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warriors show no mercy during grueling Best Sapper Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BestSapper2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download