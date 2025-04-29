2025 Best Sapper Competition

2025 Best Sapper winners, Capt. James Mitchiner and 1st Lt. George Madden with the 75th Ranger Regiment, in Fort Benning, Georgia, receive the Meritorious Service Medal and Bronze de Fleury from Col. Stephen Kolouch, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, during an awards ceremony April 29 in Nutter Field House.
Warriors show no mercy during grueling Best Sapper Competition
