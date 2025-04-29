1st Lts. Andrew Ficenec and Austin Chambers, with the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, prime blocks of inert Trinitrotoluene and tie them using field expedient branch line knots during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition April 26 on Gerlach Field.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9010070
|VIRIN:
|250426-A-FH875-5683
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
