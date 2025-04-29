1st Lts. Megan Colpo and Jake Lanham, with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Fort Carson, Colorado, maneuver under barbed wire during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition April 28 at Training Area 147.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9010074
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-FH875-9776
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Warriors show no mercy during grueling Best Sapper Competition
