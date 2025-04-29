Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    1st Lts. Megan Colpo and Jake Lanham, with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Fort Carson, Colorado, maneuver under barbed wire during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition April 28 at Training Area 147.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:40
    Photo ID: 9010074
    VIRIN: 250428-A-FH875-9776
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 804.27 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Warriors show no mercy during grueling Best Sapper Competition

