Capt. James Mitchiner with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Fort Benning, Georgia, uses an exothermic torch system to cut metal rods to breach a doorway, while teammate 1st Lt. George Madden stands ready to assist during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition April 27 at Training Area 167B.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9010072
|VIRIN:
|250427-A-FH875-1288
|Resolution:
|2047x1362
|Size:
|751.84 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 7 of 7], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
