Capt. James Mitchiner with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Fort Benning, Georgia, uses an exothermic torch system to cut metal rods to breach a doorway, while teammate 1st Lt. George Madden stands ready to assist during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition April 27 at Training Area 167B.