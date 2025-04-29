Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Judson Dressler speaks at the Madera Cyber Innovation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. Dressler was head of the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences during the construction of the center. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will house the department, AF CyberWorx, and the Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)