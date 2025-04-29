Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Judson Dressler speaks at the Madera Cyber Innovation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. Dressler was head of the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences during the construction of the center. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will house the department, AF CyberWorx, and the Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 11:25
|Photo ID:
|9010052
|VIRIN:
|250425-F-XD900-6732
|Resolution:
|4711x3145
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
