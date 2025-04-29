Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Judson Dressler speaks at the Madera Cyber Innovation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. Dressler was head of the Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences during the construction of the center. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will house the department, AF CyberWorx, and the Institute for Future Conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9010052
    VIRIN: 250425-F-XD900-6732
    Resolution: 4711x3145
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ribbon-cutting
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Institute for Future Conflict
    Madera Cyber Innovation Ceremony
    Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences
    AF Cyberworx
    Col. Judson Dressler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download