    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    The Madera Cyber Innovation Center officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will serve more than 1,400 cadets who attend Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences courses annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9010049
    VIRIN: 250425-F-XD900-2882
    Resolution: 4910x3268
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    This work, Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ribbon-cutting
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Institute for Future Conflict
    Madera Cyber Innovation Ceremony
    Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences
    AF Cyberworx

