Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Madera and his wife, Joan, tour the Madera Cyber Innovation Center with cadets and Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences faculty on April 24, 2025. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)