    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Madera and his wife, Joan, tour the Madera Cyber Innovation Center with cadets and Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences faculty on April 24, 2025. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 25. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9010051
    VIRIN: 250425-F-XD900-5621
    Resolution: 7803x5205
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    This work, Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ribbon-cutting
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Institute for Future Conflict
    Madera Cyber Innovation Ceremony
    Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences
    AF Cyberworx
    Paul Madera

