Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Madera and his wife, Joan, at the Madera Cyber Innovation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. In the background is an artist’s rendering of the facility. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will serve more than 1,400 cadets who attend Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences courses annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)