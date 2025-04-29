Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Madera and his wife, Joan, at the Madera Cyber Innovation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 25, 2025. In the background is an artist’s rendering of the facility. The three-story, 48,000-square-foot facility will serve more than 1,400 cadets who attend Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences courses annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 11:25
    Photo ID: 9010050
    VIRIN: 250425-F-XD900-8498
    Resolution: 3652x2431
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony
    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Madera Cyber Innovation Center opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ribbon-cutting
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Institute for Future Conflict
    Madera Cyber Innovation Ceremony
    Department of Computer and Cyber Sciences
    AF Cyberworx
    Paul Madera

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download