The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron distribute materials for air conditioning installations within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2025. The Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning shop is responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing air conditioning units that are essential for maintaining proper equipment temperatures and ensuring personnel safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)