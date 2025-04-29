The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rebekaira Dickerson, left, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron dayshift noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman James Murray, right, 379th ECES heating, ventilation and air conditioning specialist, prepare an HVAC unit for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2025. The HVAC team installed air conditioning units in preparation for the summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)