    The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer [Image 2 of 4]

    The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gannon Cassey, left, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, Staff Sgt. Dorian Brooks, middle, 379th ECES HVAC craftsman, middle, and Senior Airman Dylan Harris, ECES HVAC specialist, take apart an AC unit for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2025. The HVAC team installed air conditioning units in preparation for the summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9009442
    VIRIN: 250426-F-DJ256-1169
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    379th ECES

