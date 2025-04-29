U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gannon Cassey, left, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, Staff Sgt. Dorian Brooks, middle, 379th ECES HVAC craftsman, middle, and Senior Airman Dylan Harris, ECES HVAC specialist, take apart an AC unit for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2025. The HVAC team installed air conditioning units in preparation for the summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9009442
|VIRIN:
|250426-F-DJ256-1169
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.