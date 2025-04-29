The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gannon Cassey, left, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning journeyman, Staff Sgt. Dorian Brooks, middle, 379th ECES HVAC craftsman, middle, and Senior Airman Dylan Harris, ECES HVAC specialist, take apart an AC unit for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2025. The HVAC team installed air conditioning units in preparation for the summer heat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)