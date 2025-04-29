The 379th ECES shop keeps it cool for the summer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Harris, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating ventilation and air conditioning specialist, cuts the wire of an air conditioning unit within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 26, 2025. The Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning shop is responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing air conditioning units that are essential for maintaining proper equipment temperatures and ensuring personnel safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)