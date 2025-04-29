1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard explores Churchill Downs, KY, home of the Kentucky Derby, on May 1, 2025. U.S. Army Sgt. Frias sits atop his horse outside of the Churchill Downs stable. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)