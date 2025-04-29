1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard explores Churchill Downs, KY, home of the Kentucky Derby, on May 1, 2025. For the first time, a U.S. Army infantry division will perform during the Kentucky Derby in celebration of the U.S. Army's upcoming 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)