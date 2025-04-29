Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs

    1ID CGMCG Explores Churchill Downs

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Tyler Selige 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division's Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard explores Churchill Downs, KY, home of the Kentucky Derby, on May 1, 2025. For the first time, a U.S. Army infantry division will perform during the Kentucky Derby in celebration of the U.S. Army's upcoming 250th Anniversary. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Tyler Selige)

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Big Red One
    1st Infantry Division
    Kentucky Derby
    Churchill Downs
    1IDCGMCG

