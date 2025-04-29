Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps mascot Cpl. Chesty XVI roams the floor at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps is able to engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 9008735
    VIRIN: 250501-M-FU507-5093
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.03 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    U.S. Marine Corps 
    ModerndayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

