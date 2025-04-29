Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps mascot Cpl. Chesty XVI roams the floor at Modern Day Marine at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. This three-day event brings together representatives from the military, industry, and government to collaborate in shaping the future of the Corps. At Modern Day Marine, the Marine Corps is able to engage, educate, and increase the understanding of the organization through exhibits and presentations showcasing a responsive, adaptive, and technologically advanced force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)