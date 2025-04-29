Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew Tracy, the commanding general of Marine Corps Education Command, gives his remarks during the Modern Day Marine 2025 closing ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)

    U.S. Marine Corps
    ModerndayMarine
    MDM2025
    MDM25

