Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Matthew Tracy, center, the commanding general of Marine Corps Education Command, poses with the Commandant's Cup Wargaming Tournament award and fellow U.S. Marines at the Modern Day Marine 2025 closing ceremony at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)