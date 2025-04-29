Modern Day Marine 2025 - Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps prepare to perform at the Modern Day Marine closing ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C., May 1, 2025. Modern Day Marine is a military exposition exclusively organized for the Marine Corps to showcase the newest technology and warfighting innovations from amphibious assault vehicles to drones and more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Steven Wells)