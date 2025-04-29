U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Palmer (left) and Spc. Eli Nielsen, Vermont National Guard, receives awards at the end of the Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, April 5, 2025. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted its annual Statewide Best Warrior Competition and Nielsen was awarded Soldier of the Year 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Zanin)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 16:39
|Photo ID:
|9008584
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-WG583-7267
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|560.08 KB
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vermont Army National Guard Names 2025 Best Warriors at Ethan Allen Firing Range
No keywords found.