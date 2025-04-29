Vermont Army National Guard Names 2025 Best Warriors at Ethan Allen Firing Range

Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Palmer (left) and Spc. Eli Nielsen, Vermont...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Palmer (left) and Spc. Eli Nielsen, Vermont National Guard, receives awards at the end of the Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, April 5, 2025. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted its annual Statewide Best Warrior Competition and Nielsen was awarded Soldier of the Year 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Zanin) see less | View Image Page

The Vermont Army National Guard held its annual Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range April 5–6, 2025, challenging Soldiers and noncommissioned officers in a rigorous test of physical and mental readiness.



After all events came to an end, Sgt. David Shelden was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Spc. Eli Nielsen earned the title of Soldier of the Year.



Participants competed in events including the Army Combat Fitness Test, land navigation, weapons qualification, medical lanes, a timed 12-mile ruck march, and a formal appearance before a board of senior NCOs. The competition is designed to identify the most capable and well-rounded Soldiers across the force.

Both winners will advance to represent the Vermont Army National Guard at the regional Best Warrior Competition later this year.



The Best Warrior Competition promotes readiness, resilience, and leadership development while recognizing top-performing Soldiers throughout the organization.