Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Eli Nielsen, Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo during the boards segment of the Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, April 5, 2025. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted its annual Statewide Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)