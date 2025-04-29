Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range [Image 2 of 4]

    Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Eli Nielsen, Vermont National Guard, poses for a photo during the boards segment of the Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, April 5, 2025. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted its annual Statewide Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Barb Pendl)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 16:39
    Photo ID: 9008564
    VIRIN: 250405-A-BA489-1049
    Resolution: 2800x1867
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VERMONT, US
    This work, Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

