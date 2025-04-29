Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range [Image 3 of 4]

    Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range

    JERICHO, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Palmer (left) and Spc. Eli Nielsen, Vermont National Guard, receives awards at the end of the Best Warrior Competition at the Ethan Allen Firing Range in Jericho, Vermont, April 5, 2025. The Vermont Army National Guard hosted its annual Statewide Best Warrior Competition and Nielsen was awarded Soldier of the Year 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. John Zanin)

    This work, Vermont Guard Names Best Warriors of 2025 at Ethan Allen Firing Range [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Denis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

