    Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250430-N-EJ843-1021 NORFOLK, Va. (April 30, 2025) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class David Nelson (right) and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jerrold Barber, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), installs a life raft harness aboard the ship, April 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 15:31
    Photo ID: 9008319
    VIRIN: 250430-N-EJ843-1104
    Resolution: 5045x2838
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK
    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    BOATSWAIN"S MATE
    MAINTENANCE

