Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

250430-N-EJ843-1021 NORFOLK, Va. (April 30, 2025) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Jason Arroyo (left) and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luis Ojeneis conduct maintenance on a life raft container aboard the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), April 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)