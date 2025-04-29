Kearsarge Conducts Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-EJ843-1021 NORFOLK, Va. (April 30, 2025) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Luis Ojeneis (top) and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Jerrold Barber, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), install life raft harnesses aboard the ship, April 30, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)