Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band

250430-N-PG545-1035, Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2025) Mineman 1st Class Nigel Littleton expresses his gratitude to the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters for performing and recording an original sea shanty for the 85th anniversary of the Mineman community. The Sea Chanters regularly perform sea shanties in an effort to preserve naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)