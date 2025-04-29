Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-PG545-1044, Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2025) Cmdr. Joshua Freeze, commanding officer of Mine Warfare Training Center, sings an original sea shanty for the Mineman community with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. The Sea Chanters regularly perform sea shanties in an effort to preserve naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)