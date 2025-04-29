250430-N-PG545-1044, Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2025) Cmdr. Joshua Freeze, commanding officer of Mine Warfare Training Center, sings an original sea shanty for the Mineman community with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters. The Sea Chanters regularly perform sea shanties in an effort to preserve naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9007671
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-PQ545-1044
|Resolution:
|4776x3178
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.