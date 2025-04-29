Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band [Image 3 of 4]

    Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250430-N-PG545-1019, Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2025) Cmdr. Joshua Freeze, commanding officer of Mine Warfare Training Center, expresses his gratitude to the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters for recording and performing an original sea shanty composed for the 85th anniversary of the Mineman community. The Sea Chanters regularly perform sea shanties in an effort to preserve naval history and heritage.(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    VIRIN: 250430-N-PQ545-1019
    TAGS

    navy band
    chorus
    music
    mineman

