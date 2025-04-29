Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250430-N-PG545-1018, Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2025) Cmdr. Joshua Freeze, commanding officer of Mine Warfare Training Center, expresses his gratitude to the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters for recording and performing an original sea shanty composed for the 85th anniversary of the Mineman community. The Sea Chanters regularly perform sea shanties in an effort to preserve naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)