Cmdr. Joshua Freeze visits U.S. Navy Band

250430-N-PG545-1018, Washington, D.C. (April 30, 2025) Cmdr. Joshua Freeze, commanding officer of Mine Warfare Training Center, expresses his gratitude to the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters for recording and performing an original sea shanty composed for the 85th anniversary of the Mineman community. The Sea Chanters regularly perform sea shanties in an effort to preserve naval history and heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 12:23
|Photo ID:
|9007661
|VIRIN:
|250430-N-PQ545-1018
|Resolution:
|5187x3451
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
