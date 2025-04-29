Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA Excellence Awards

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Laura Lakeway 

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    WASHINGTON, DC (April 30, 2025) - Ms. Robin Catalano receives the fiscal year 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Mentor of the Year Excellence Award, April 30. The NAVSEA Excellence Awards ceremony was hosted by Vice Adm. James P. Downey, NAVSEA commander. and Mr. Chris Miller, NAVSEA executive director, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

    Location: US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSEA Celebrates Excellence Award Recipients

