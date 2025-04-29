WASHINGTON, DC (April 30, 2025) - Ms. Robin Catalano receives the fiscal year 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Mentor of the Year Excellence Award, April 30. The NAVSEA Excellence Awards ceremony was hosted by Vice Adm. James P. Downey, NAVSEA commander. and Mr. Chris Miller, NAVSEA executive director, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)
NAVSEA Celebrates Excellence Award Recipients
