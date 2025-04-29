FY24 NAVSEA Excellence Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON, DC (April 30, 2025) - Mr. Alberto Lugo receives the fiscal year 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Command Support Excellence Award, April 30. The NAVSEA Excellence Awards ceremony was hosted by Vice Adm. James P. Downey, NAVSEA commander. and Mr. Chris Miller, NAVSEA executive director, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success. (U.S. Navy Photo by Laura Lakeway)