NAVSEA Celebrates Excellence Award Recipients

WASHINGTON -- Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) held its annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, Aug. 12, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success.
The awards highlights NAVSEA's dedicated, and innovative workforce, recognizing superior performance in support of the NAVSEA mission to design, build, deliver and maintain ships, submarines, and systems for the U.S. Navy.
NAVSEA Commander Vice Adm. Jim Downey and Executive Director Chris Miller hosted the ceremony, recognizing the command’s awardees from across the global enterprise.
“Each one of you has approached your work with unique innovation,” said Downey. “You’ve thought critically to solve the tough challenges of today and tomorrow. Though you specialize in different fields, you each share this in common: Your efforts, working together as a NAVSEA Enterprise, have helped deliver invaluable readiness and capacity to the warfighter.”
NAVSEA designs, builds, and maintains ships, submarines, and integrated warfighting systems for the US. Navy ensuring the warfighter is capable of projecting presence in peace, power in war, and assured maritime access always.
For more on NAVSEA, visit:
https://www.navsea.navy.mil/
Fiscal Year 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Award Winners:
Excellence in Acquisition Award
Individual: Deborah L. Willett, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines
Team: Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Acquisition Team
Excellence in Command Support Award
Individual: Alberto Lugo, Total Force and Corporate Operations
Team: Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines Hawaii and Minnesota Certification Team
Excellence in Contract Management Award
Individual: Andrew B. Ficklin, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
Team: AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Contract Team
Excellence in Engineering Award
Individual: Caleb J. Foley, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division
Team: Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer Development Team
Environmental Excellence Award
Individual: Holly L. Nestle, Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics
Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Incinerator Installation Team
Excellence in Facilities Engineering & Management Award
Individual: Douglas J. Barela, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Facilities Team
Excellence in Financial Management Award
Individual: Shannon R. Leese, Comptroller
Team: Refueling and Complex Overhaul Aged Contract Closeout Team
Excellence in Information Technology Award
Individual: Jessica M. Leegard, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport
Team: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Fleet Data Collection Team
Excellence in Logistics Award
Individual: Michael R. Slezycki, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines
Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme AEGIS Weapons System Harvesting Team
Excellence in Operations Research / Systems Analysis Award
Individual: Sean W. Suehr, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Minefield Assessment and Gap Evaluation Team
Excellence in Program Management Award
Individual: Kevin F. Crowley, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center
Team: Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines Unmanned Systems Team
Excellence in Public Affairs Award
Individual: Anna L. Taylor, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport
Team: Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Public Affairs Office
Excellence in Safety Award
Individual: David A. Variano, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center
Excellence in Test & Evaluation
Individual: Jeremy J. Ackerman, Safety and Regulatory Compliance
Team: DDG125 Development Testing Phase 1 Team
Commander's Innovation Award
Individual: Carl P. Bush, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
Team: NSWC Corona Real World Events Team
Mentor of the Year Award
Individual: Robin K. Catalano, Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems 11.0
Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Corporate Operations Leadership Training Team
Strengthen the NAVSEA Team Award
Individual: Sally Sutherland-Pietzrak, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport
Team: Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Quality Assurance University
Joshua Humphrey's Award
Individual: Robert S. Kemo, Jr., Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment
Quality of Services Award
Individual: Giovanni G. Perez, AUKUS
Team: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island AN/SPQ-98 In-Service Engineering Agent Team
Data Management Award
Individual: Aaron D. Cole, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City
Team: Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems Red Sea Cell Team
Readiness Generation Award
Individual: Chris A. Musgrove, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center
Team: Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Motor Generator Shipboard Repair System (MGSRS) On-Site Support Team
Force Generation Award
Individual: Forrest W. Drummond, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division
Team: Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants Rapid Counter Unmanned Aircraft System
Capability Upgrade Team
