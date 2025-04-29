Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA Celebrates Excellence Award Recipients

    NAVSEA Excellence Award

    Photo By Laura Lakeway | WASHINGTON, DC (April 30, 2025) - Ms. Holly Nestle receives the fiscal year 2024 Naval...... read more read more

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Story by Kiana Raines 

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    WASHINGTON -- Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) held its annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, Aug. 12, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success.

    The awards highlights NAVSEA's dedicated, and innovative workforce, recognizing superior performance in support of the NAVSEA mission to design, build, deliver and maintain ships, submarines, and systems for the U.S. Navy.
    NAVSEA Commander Vice Adm. Jim Downey and Executive Director Chris Miller hosted the ceremony, recognizing the command’s awardees from across the global enterprise.

    “Each one of you has approached your work with unique innovation,” said Downey. “You’ve thought critically to solve the tough challenges of today and tomorrow. Though you specialize in different fields, you each share this in common: Your efforts, working together as a NAVSEA Enterprise, have helped deliver invaluable readiness and capacity to the warfighter.”

    NAVSEA designs, builds, and maintains ships, submarines, and integrated warfighting systems for the US. Navy ensuring the warfighter is capable of projecting presence in peace, power in war, and assured maritime access always.

    For more on NAVSEA, visit:

    https://www.navsea.navy.mil/

    Fiscal Year 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Award Winners:

    Excellence in Acquisition Award
    Individual: Deborah L. Willett, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines
    Team: Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Acquisition Team

    Excellence in Command Support Award
    Individual: Alberto Lugo, Total Force and Corporate Operations
    Team: Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines Hawaii and Minnesota Certification Team

    Excellence in Contract Management Award
    Individual: Andrew B. Ficklin, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
    Team: AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Contract Team

    Excellence in Engineering Award
    Individual: Caleb J. Foley, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division
    Team: Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer Development Team

    Environmental Excellence Award
    Individual: Holly L. Nestle, Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics
    Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Incinerator Installation Team

    Excellence in Facilities Engineering & Management Award
    Individual: Douglas J. Barela, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
    Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Facilities Team

    Excellence in Financial Management Award
    Individual: Shannon R. Leese, Comptroller
    Team: Refueling and Complex Overhaul Aged Contract Closeout Team

    Excellence in Information Technology Award
    Individual: Jessica M. Leegard, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport
    Team: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Fleet Data Collection Team

    Excellence in Logistics Award
    Individual: Michael R. Slezycki, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines
    Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme AEGIS Weapons System Harvesting Team

    Excellence in Operations Research / Systems Analysis Award
    Individual: Sean W. Suehr, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division
    Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Minefield Assessment and Gap Evaluation Team

    Excellence in Program Management Award
    Individual: Kevin F. Crowley, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center
    Team: Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines Unmanned Systems Team

    Excellence in Public Affairs Award
    Individual: Anna L. Taylor, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport
    Team: Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Public Affairs Office

    Excellence in Safety Award
    Individual: David A. Variano, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center

    Excellence in Test & Evaluation
    Individual: Jeremy J. Ackerman, Safety and Regulatory Compliance
    Team: DDG125 Development Testing Phase 1 Team

    Commander's Innovation Award
    Individual: Carl P. Bush, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    Team: NSWC Corona Real World Events Team

    Mentor of the Year Award
    Individual: Robin K. Catalano, Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems 11.0
    Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Corporate Operations Leadership Training Team

    Strengthen the NAVSEA Team Award
    Individual: Sally Sutherland-Pietzrak, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport
    Team: Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Quality Assurance University

    Joshua Humphrey's Award
    Individual: Robert S. Kemo, Jr., Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment

    Quality of Services Award
    Individual: Giovanni G. Perez, AUKUS
    Team: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island AN/SPQ-98 In-Service Engineering Agent Team

    Data Management Award
    Individual: Aaron D. Cole, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City
    Team: Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems Red Sea Cell Team

    Readiness Generation Award
    Individual: Chris A. Musgrove, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center
    Team: Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Motor Generator Shipboard Repair System (MGSRS) On-Site Support Team

    Force Generation Award
    Individual: Forrest W. Drummond, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division
    Team: Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants Rapid Counter Unmanned Aircraft System
    Capability Upgrade Team

