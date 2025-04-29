NAVSEA Celebrates Excellence Award Recipients

Photo By Laura Lakeway | WASHINGTON, DC (April 30, 2025) - Ms. Holly Nestle receives the fiscal year 2024 Naval...... read more read more Photo By Laura Lakeway | WASHINGTON, DC (April 30, 2025) - Ms. Holly Nestle receives the fiscal year 2024 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Environmental Excellence Award, April 30. The NAVSEA Excellence Awards ceremony was hosted by Vice Adm. James P. Downey, NAVSEA commander. and Mr. Chris Miller, NAVSEA executive director, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON -- Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) held its annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, Aug. 12, recognizing individuals and teams across the enterprise whose exceptional achievements have significantly contributed to the organization's success.



The awards highlights NAVSEA's dedicated, and innovative workforce, recognizing superior performance in support of the NAVSEA mission to design, build, deliver and maintain ships, submarines, and systems for the U.S. Navy.

NAVSEA Commander Vice Adm. Jim Downey and Executive Director Chris Miller hosted the ceremony, recognizing the command’s awardees from across the global enterprise.



“Each one of you has approached your work with unique innovation,” said Downey. “You’ve thought critically to solve the tough challenges of today and tomorrow. Though you specialize in different fields, you each share this in common: Your efforts, working together as a NAVSEA Enterprise, have helped deliver invaluable readiness and capacity to the warfighter.”



NAVSEA designs, builds, and maintains ships, submarines, and integrated warfighting systems for the US. Navy ensuring the warfighter is capable of projecting presence in peace, power in war, and assured maritime access always.



Fiscal Year 2024 NAVSEA Excellence Award Winners:



Excellence in Acquisition Award

Individual: Deborah L. Willett, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines

Team: Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems Acquisition Team



Excellence in Command Support Award

Individual: Alberto Lugo, Total Force and Corporate Operations

Team: Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines Hawaii and Minnesota Certification Team



Excellence in Contract Management Award

Individual: Andrew B. Ficklin, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division

Team: AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Contract Team



Excellence in Engineering Award

Individual: Caleb J. Foley, Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

Team: Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer Development Team



Environmental Excellence Award

Individual: Holly L. Nestle, Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics

Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Incinerator Installation Team



Excellence in Facilities Engineering & Management Award

Individual: Douglas J. Barela, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division

Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Facilities Team



Excellence in Financial Management Award

Individual: Shannon R. Leese, Comptroller

Team: Refueling and Complex Overhaul Aged Contract Closeout Team



Excellence in Information Technology Award

Individual: Jessica M. Leegard, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport

Team: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Fleet Data Collection Team



Excellence in Logistics Award

Individual: Michael R. Slezycki, Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines

Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme AEGIS Weapons System Harvesting Team



Excellence in Operations Research / Systems Analysis Award

Individual: Sean W. Suehr, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division

Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Minefield Assessment and Gap Evaluation Team



Excellence in Program Management Award

Individual: Kevin F. Crowley, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center

Team: Program Executive Office, Attack Submarines Unmanned Systems Team



Excellence in Public Affairs Award

Individual: Anna L. Taylor, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport

Team: Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Public Affairs Office



Excellence in Safety Award

Individual: David A. Variano, Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center



Excellence in Test & Evaluation

Individual: Jeremy J. Ackerman, Safety and Regulatory Compliance

Team: DDG125 Development Testing Phase 1 Team



Commander's Innovation Award

Individual: Carl P. Bush, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

Team: NSWC Corona Real World Events Team



Mentor of the Year Award

Individual: Robin K. Catalano, Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems 11.0

Team: Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Corporate Operations Leadership Training Team



Strengthen the NAVSEA Team Award

Individual: Sally Sutherland-Pietzrak, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport

Team: Southwest Regional Maintenance Center Quality Assurance University



Joshua Humphrey's Award

Individual: Robert S. Kemo, Jr., Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment



Quality of Services Award

Individual: Giovanni G. Perez, AUKUS

Team: Surface Combat Systems Center Wallops Island AN/SPQ-98 In-Service Engineering Agent Team



Data Management Award

Individual: Aaron D. Cole, Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City

Team: Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems Red Sea Cell Team



Readiness Generation Award

Individual: Chris A. Musgrove, Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

Team: Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Motor Generator Shipboard Repair System (MGSRS) On-Site Support Team



Force Generation Award

Individual: Forrest W. Drummond, Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division

Team: Program Executive Office, Unmanned and Small Combatants Rapid Counter Unmanned Aircraft System

Capability Upgrade Team