Kentucky Air National Guard's top Airmen honored

Master Sgt. Jamarrel Johnson, the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 2024 First Sergeant of the Year, is recognized during the Airman’s Gala at the Woodhaven Country Club in Louisville, Ky., March 15, 2025. The Gala celebrated the unit’s top-performing Airmen for 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)