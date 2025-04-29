Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Air National Guard's top Airmen honored [Image 4 of 15]

    Kentucky Air National Guard's top Airmen honored

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The Kentucky Air National Guard recognizes the 123rd Airlift Wing’s top Airmen for 2024 during the Airman’s Gala at the Woodhaven Country Club in Louisville, Ky., March 15, 2025. Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings, Tech. Sgt. Philip Trojanowski and Master Sgt. Kevin Woodard were honored in the Airman, NCO and Senior NCO categories, while Master Sgt. Jamarrel Johnson was named First Sergeant of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 07:31
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Airman of the year

