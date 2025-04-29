Kentucky Air National Guard's top Airmen honored

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Philip Trojanowski, left, the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 2024 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, receives the Kentucky Enlisted Exceptional Performance Award from Chief Master Sgt. Steven Best, 123rd Airlift Wing command chief master sergeant, during the Airman’s Gala at the Woodhaven Country Club in Louisville, Ky., March 15, 2025. The Gala celebrated the unit’s top-performing Airmen for 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)