Kentucky Air National Guard's top Airmen honored

The Kentucky Air National Guard recognizes the 123rd Airlift Wing’s top Airmen for 2024 during the Airman’s Gala at the Woodhaven Country Club in Louisville, Ky., March 15, 2025. Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings, Tech. Sgt. Philip Trojanowski and Master Sgt. Kevin Woodard were honored in the Airman, NCO and Senior NCO categories, while Master Sgt. Jamarrel Johnson was named First Sergeant of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Horton)