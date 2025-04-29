USS The Sullivans Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 21, 2025) Cryptological Technician (Technical) 1st Class Takiyul Johnson assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), wipes away salt and dirt from a bulkhead. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectivness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)