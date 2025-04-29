USS The Sullivans Deployment

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 21, 2025) U.S. Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), scrub the ship in preparation for fresh coats of paint. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectivness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|04.20.2025
|05.01.2025 03:52
|9006543
|250421-N-AP071-1086
|5626x3486
|1.78 MB
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|2
|0
