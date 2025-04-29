Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 3 of 9]

    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2025) U.S. Navy Electricians Mate 2nd Class Matthew Bloch assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), prepares to hang flood lights following a sea and anchor evolution. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectivness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 03:52
