Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS The Sullivans Deployment [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS The Sullivans Deployment

    CYPRUS

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    LIMASSOL, Cyprus (APRIL 19, 2025) Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Bishop Lounders assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68), holds his line during a sea and anchor evolution. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectivness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9006551
    VIRIN: 250419-N-AP071-1003
    Resolution: 4449x4000
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans Deployment [Image 9 of 9], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS The Sullivans Deployment
    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay
    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay
    USS The Sullivans Deployment
    USS The Sullivans Deployment
    USS The Sullivans Deployment
    USS The Sullivans Deployment
    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay
    USS The Sullivans Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download