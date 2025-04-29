Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Visits HSM-79 [Image 4 of 5]

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Visits HSM-79

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, is greeted by Capt. Teague Suarez, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, during a visit to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, on board NAVSTA Rota, April 29, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

