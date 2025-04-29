Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Visits HSM-79 [Image 1 of 5]

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Visits HSM-79

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, center, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), administers the Oath of Enlistment to Aviation Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Alicia Patino, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 during a visit to the squadron, April 29, 2025. Verissimo, along with Force Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, AIRLANT’s Force Master Chief, are visiting Naval Station Rota, Spain, to meet with Sailors assigned to the only Forward Deployed Naval Forces – Europe (FDNF-E) aviation squadron and see how HSM-79’s presence has impacted the region. HSM-79’s mission is to deploy the U.S. Navy’s finest, combat-ready HSM detachments to conduct joint maritime operations in support of U.S. 6th Fleet tasking. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

