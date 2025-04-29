Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Visits HSM-79

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, center, speaks with Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, during a visit to the squadron, April 29, 2025. Verissimo, along with Force Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, AIRLANT’s Force Master Chief, are visiting Naval Station Rota, Spain, to meet with Sailors assigned to the only Forward Deployed Naval Forces – Europe (FDNF-E) aviation squadron and see how HSM-79’s presence has impacted the region. HSM-79’s mission is to deploy the U.S. Navy’s finest, combat-ready HSM detachments to conduct joint maritime operations in support of U.S. 6th Fleet tasking. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)