Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Visits HSM-79

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (April 29, 2025) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, top-right, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), and Force Master Chief Jimmy Hailey, top-left, AIRLANT’s Force Master Chief, meet with Capt. Teague Suarez, the commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, during a visit to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, on board NAVSTA Rota, April 29, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)