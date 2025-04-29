Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron facility manager, conducts routine checks of tactical equipment at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2025. O’Hagan inspects radios and other tactical equipment to ensure mission readiness to support base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)