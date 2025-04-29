Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan [Image 1 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron facility manager, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2025. His role supports operational readiness by ensuring all facilities meet safety and mission standards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan

    PACAF
    Mission Support
    Security Forces
    USAF
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM

