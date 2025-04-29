Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron facility manager, poses for a photo at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2025. His role supports operational readiness by ensuring all facilities meet safety and mission standards. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)