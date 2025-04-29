U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron facility manager, updates work orders on his computer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2025. O’Hagan tracks maintenance needs to ensure operational safety and facility readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2025 02:17
|Photo ID:
|9006478
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-TU760-1014
|Resolution:
|6489x4326
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan
