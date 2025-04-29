Mustang of the Week: Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael O’Hagan, 51st Security Forces Squadron facility manager, updates work orders on his computer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 30, 2025. O’Hagan tracks maintenance needs to ensure operational safety and facility readiness. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)